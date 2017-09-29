Fri, 29 September 2017 at 11:46 am
'American Idol' Reboot Reportedly Snags Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie as Judges
- Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are reportedly set as the second and third judges on American Idol alongside Katy Perry. – TMZ
- Cody Simpson returns to music with his band, The Tide. – Just Jared Jr
- Kelly Clarkson remains the best. – Lainey Gossip
- Lynda Carter wants James Cameron to stop dissing Wonder Woman. – TooFab
- Taylor Swift has a regret about the “Look What You Made Me Do” video. – MTV
- This model is proudly embracing her unibrow. – Popsugar
