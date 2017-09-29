Top Stories
Barack Obama & Prince Harry Cheer on Wheelchair Basketball at Invictus Games!

Barack Obama and Prince Harry looked like they were having a blast at the Invictus Games!

The duo stopped by a wheelchair basketball match between the United States and France on Friday afternoon (September 29) in Toronto, Canada.

They were also joined by Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

After the event, Barack took to his Twitter to share how proud he was of Team USA, who won the match.

“Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe. You represent the best of our country,” Barack wrote.

Congratulations Team USA!
