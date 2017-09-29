Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 10:01 pm

Beyonce Steps Out For Date Night With Jay Z in NYC!

Beyonce Steps Out For Date Night With Jay Z in NYC!

Beyonce showed off her fierce style not once but twice this evening!

The 36-year-old entertainer was all smiles while being spotted stepping out of her apartment on Friday (September 29) in New York City.

Early in the evening, Bey was sporting a figure hugging, bright red skirt paired with a white tee and yellow cardigan.

On her way to meet hubby Jay Z for dinner, Beyonce opted for a chic beige dress and cheetah Louis Vuitton purse.

Last night, Beyonce surprised fans and dropped a new version of “Mi Gente” alongside J. Balvin and Willy William.

Proceeds from the song will go to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands. Fans can also donate at Beyonce.com/reliefefforts.
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce date night 1
beyonce date night 2
beyonce jay z date night nyc 01
beyonce jay z date night nyc 02
beyonce jay z date night nyc 03
beyonce jay z date night nyc 04
beyonce jay z date night nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr