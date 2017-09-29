Beyonce Steps Out For Date Night With Jay Z in NYC!

Beyonce showed off her fierce style not once but twice this evening!

The 36-year-old entertainer was all smiles while being spotted stepping out of her apartment on Friday (September 29) in New York City.

Early in the evening, Bey was sporting a figure hugging, bright red skirt paired with a white tee and yellow cardigan.

On her way to meet hubby Jay Z for dinner, Beyonce opted for a chic beige dress and cheetah Louis Vuitton purse.

Last night, Beyonce surprised fans and dropped a new version of “Mi Gente” alongside J. Balvin and Willy William.

Proceeds from the song will go to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands. Fans can also donate at Beyonce.com/reliefefforts.