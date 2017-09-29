BØRNS: 'Sweet Dreams' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

New Music Friday continues with a brand new single from BØRNS, called “Sweet Dreams,” and you can stream it right here!

The 25-year-old indie-pop singer, songwriter and musician’s latest is featured in the just released Sony Pictures film Flatliners, which opened today (September 29th).

“Sweet Dreams” follows the release of “Faded Heart,” both of which will be featured on BØRNS‘ forthcoming sophomore album.

BØRNS will showcase music from his album at intimate club dates in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe this fall. All of which are sold out.

You can also stream “Sweet Dreams” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



BØRNS – ‘Sweet Dreams’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to check out the lyrics to BORNS’ brand new single “Sweet Dreams”…