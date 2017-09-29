Top Stories
Fri, 29 September 2017 at 7:00 pm

Bryan Cranston & Laurence Fishburne Premiere 'Last Flag Flying' in NYC

Bryan Cranston & Laurence Fishburne Premiere 'Last Flag Flying' in NYC

Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne are taking their latest flick to the New York Film Festival!

The co-stars premiered Last Flag Flying during the annual fest on Thursday night (September 28) at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.

Bryan was joined by his wife Robin Dearden as well as his other co-stars J. Quinton Johnson, Yul Vazquez and director Richard Linklater.

The film follows a group of veterans who served together in Vietnam and must reunite 30 years later to bury one of their sons, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War.

Last Flag Flying is set to hit theaters on November 3rd.
