Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 10:36 am

Camila Cabello Dedicates 'Havana' to the Dreamers on 'Today' - Watch!

Camila Cabello Dedicates 'Havana' to the Dreamers on 'Today' - Watch!

Camila Cabello is bringing the “Havana” heat to Today!

The 20-year-old solo star took to the Today stage early Friday morning (September 29) in New York City.

Camila performed her Machine Gun Kelly collaboration “Bad Things,” “Havana” and “Crying in the Club.”

Before performing “Havana,” Camila dedicated the song to the Dreamers.

“This is America – the America we love, where no matter your race, your color, your beliefs or where you came from, if you have a dream, you can make it possible,” she said during the performance.

Watch Camila‘s performances below!
Just Jared on Facebook
camila today 01
camila today 02
camila today 03
camila today 04
camila today 05

Credit: Jose Perez / Startraksphoto.Com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Camila Cabello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr