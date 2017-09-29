Camila Cabello Dedicates 'Havana' to the Dreamers on 'Today' - Watch!

Camila Cabello is bringing the “Havana” heat to Today!

The 20-year-old solo star took to the Today stage early Friday morning (September 29) in New York City.

Camila performed her Machine Gun Kelly collaboration “Bad Things,” “Havana” and “Crying in the Club.”

Before performing “Havana,” Camila dedicated the song to the Dreamers.

“This is America – the America we love, where no matter your race, your color, your beliefs or where you came from, if you have a dream, you can make it possible,” she said during the performance.

Watch Camila‘s performances below!