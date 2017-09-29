Top Stories
Fri, 29 September 2017 at 9:15 pm

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Join Kids Kaia & Presley at 'Her Time' Omega Photocall

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Join Kids Kaia & Presley at 'Her Time' Omega Photocall

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber made it a family affair at the “Her Time” Omega Photocall!

The 51-year-old model and the 55-year-old businessman snapped some pics at the event held as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Friday (September 29) at the Hotel de Sully in Paris, France.

They were joined by their genetically blessed offspring Presley Gerber, 18, and Kaia Gerber, 16.

Cindy, as brand ambassador, welcomed her children as the newest ambassadors.

A special portrait of the family was unveiled at the event in honor of the occasion. Check it out in our gallery!

Martha Hunt, Jordan Barrett, Joan Smalls, and Chriselle Lim were in attendance as well.

FYI: Cindy is wearing Stella Luna pumps. Kaia is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Joan is wearing Cushnie et Ocs with Stuart Weitzman shoes. Chriselle is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Also pictured inside: Kaia hitting the runway at the Chloe fashion show the day before.

15+ pictures inside of Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and more at the event….

Credit: Omega; Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty
Posted to: Chriselle Lim, Cindy Crawford, Joan Smalls, Jordan Barrett, Kaia Gerber, Martha Hunt, Presley Gerber, Rande Gerber

