Fri, 29 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Courteney Cox Grabs Dinner at Her Favorite Restaurant in WeHo!

Courteney Cox is all smiles as she leaves dinner with a friend at celeb-hotspot Craig’s Restaurant on Tuesday night (September 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 53-year-old former Cougar Town star looked super chic in a peach-colored dress and glasses as she enjoyed a night out on the town.

Craig’s seems to be one of Courteney‘s favorite spots for dinner.

Over the summer Courteney was spotted grabbing dinner there on several occasions with longtime “Friends” Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.
