David Beckham Kicks Off Soccer Lessons with Daughter Harper!

David Beckham is teaching his daughter Harper how to play soccer (or football, as they call it in the UK and other parts of the world!) and he has shared some adorable videos from their practice sessions!

“Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤️ ⚽️,” the 42-year-old former soccer star captioned a clip on his Instagram account.

The first clip shows David and Harper, 6, holding hands while kicking the soccer ball down the field.

Another clip shows David tossing the ball to Harper while she kicks the ball back to him.

