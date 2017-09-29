Top Stories
Fri, 29 September 2017 at 5:32 pm

Demi Lovato Performs Stunning Stripped Down Version of 'Sorry Not Sorry' - Video!

Demi Lovato Performs Stunning Stripped Down Version of 'Sorry Not Sorry' - Video!

Demi Lovato rocks a high-slitted dress while leaving her hotel in New York City on Friday (September 29).

The singer hosted Vevo Live event in celebration of her brand new album, Tell Me You Love Me.

During the Q&A event, she revealed that she may have a song in a different language coming out soon and that it may be a duet. We can’t wait!

Just the night before, Demi hosted DEMI x JBL Tell Me You Love Me Pop Up event at the Highline Gallery.

Check out Demi‘s performance of a stripped down “Sorry Not Sorry” below!


“Sorry Not Sorry” Stripped Down

20+ pictures inside of Demi Lovato
Photos: BackGridUSA, Getty
