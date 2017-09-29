Demi Lovato Stuns at Her Album Release Party in NYC

Demi Lovato strikes a pose as she arrives at the release party for her new album Tell Me You Love Me on Thursday night (September 28) at the High Line in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked sexy in a copper colored dress and strappy heels for her party.

Later that night, Demi released her sixth studio album Tell Me You Love Me.

Shortly after the release, Demi took to Twitter to thank her fans for all of their love and support of the new album.

I have the chills reading some of your tweets. You guys are the best fans any musician could ask for. I love you. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 29, 2017

FYI: Demi is wearing a Yohei Ohno dress and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

