The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 2:43 pm

Dove Cameron Looks Stunning for 'Schön!' - See the Pics!

Dove Cameron Looks Stunning for 'Schön!' - See the Pics!

Dove Cameron looks beautiful in her brand new shoot for Schön!, out on newsstands now.

The 21-year-old actress and singer stars in a series of photographs shot by Amar Daved in the magazine.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dove Cameron

Dove recently teased her debut solo single, “Talks About,” in the form of a massive billboard on the NASDAQ tower at Times Square in New York City.

She is due to appear in the upcoming movie Dumplin’ alongside Jennifer Aniston, in which she plays the character Bekah Cotter.

Check out more photos from Dove‘s Schön! shoot below!
Credit: Amar Daved; Photos: Schön! Magazine
Posted to: Dove Cameron

