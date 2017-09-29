Ellen DeGeneres Introduces the Lesser Known Kardashian Sister, Karla - Watch Now!

Think you’ve fully caught up with the Kardashians? Think again.

Ellen DeGeneres introduced audiences to the lesser known Kardashian – Karla Kardashian – in her very own promo for the 10th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (September 29).

Move over, Kim and Kylie!

Plus, in order to celebrate both the Kardashian-Jenner 10 year anniversary (the traditional gift is tin or aluminum!) and the fact that everyone in the family seems to be getting pregnant, Ellen combined the two celebrations with a very special crib.

Watch the hilarious Ellen segment below!