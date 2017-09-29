Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 10:03 am

Ellie Kemper & Zosia Mamet Buddy Up at Kate Spade New York Leopard Pop-Up Shop!

Ellie Kemper & Zosia Mamet Buddy Up at Kate Spade New York Leopard Pop-Up Shop!

Ellie Kemper is all smiles as she poses for a photograph alongside Zosia Mamet at the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York and Man Repeller on Thursday (September 28) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and the 29-year-old Girls star were joined by Tavi Gevinson, Lo Bosworth and author Leandra Medine at the event where the brand debuted their October leopard product, with 20% of the events’ sales benefiting the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

Earlier this month, Ellie hit the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards where she was nominated for in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.


PAWS OFF @katespadeny #leopardleopardleopard #katespadexmanrepeller #partnership

A post shared by @zosiamamet on

Just Jared on Facebook
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 01
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 02
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 03
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 04
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 05
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 06
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 07
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 08
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 09
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 10
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 11
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 12
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 13
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 14
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 15
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 16
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 17
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 18
ellie kemper zosia mamet buddy up at kate spade new york leopard pop up shop 19

Credit: Cindy Ord; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ellie Kemper, Lo Bosworth, Tavi Gevinson, Zosia Mamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr