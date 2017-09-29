Ellie Kemper & Zosia Mamet Buddy Up at Kate Spade New York Leopard Pop-Up Shop!

Ellie Kemper is all smiles as she poses for a photograph alongside Zosia Mamet at the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York and Man Repeller on Thursday (September 28) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and the 29-year-old Girls star were joined by Tavi Gevinson, Lo Bosworth and author Leandra Medine at the event where the brand debuted their October leopard product, with 20% of the events’ sales benefiting the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

Earlier this month, Ellie hit the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards where she was nominated for in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.