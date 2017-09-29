Gigi Hadid & Kaia Gerber Hit the Runway at Isabel Marant Show

Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber were total bombshells at the Isabel Marant fashion show!

The models strutted their stuff on the catwalk as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Thursday (September 28) in Paris, France.

Gigi wore a one-shoulder ensemble featuring high-waisted, studded bottoms and a buckle belt, completing her look with matching heels and earrings.

Kaia, meanwhile, sported an all-white outfit, heels adorned with pom poms, and a black and silver bag.

“@isabelmarant I am such a huge fan, thank you for letting me close your amazing show last night !!🕺🏼✨,” Gigi wrote on Instagram. “It is so fun and inspiring to work with you xxx @sagliogeraldine @paullouisor.”

Also pictured inside: Gigi arriving at Restaurant DIEP in a green sweatsuit, and leaving her hotel wearing all white that same day.