The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 12:21 pm

Grey & Avril Lavigne: 'Wings Clipped' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Grey & Avril Lavigne: 'Wings Clipped' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Avril Lavigne has just made her musical return in the form of a brand new collaboration, called “Wings Clipped,” with electronic duo Grey and Anthony Green!

The track is one of five featured on the Hailee SteinfeldStarving” hit-maker’s debut Chameleon EP, which also includes their latest single, “Crime” featuring Skott.

“Creating our debut ep, Chameleon, was really challenging, but the kind of challenge you enjoy every minute of,” the duo – comprised of brothers Kyle and Michael Trewartha – said in a statement. “We can be super picky about every aspect of a song and want everything to be perfect so there is a lot of thought going into each little section from top to bottom. We’re so excited to finally share chameleon with you and hope you enjoy it!”

Last month, Avril updated her fans on the status of her new album, which is set to be released sometime next year.

You can also stream “Wings Clipped” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Grey – Wings Clipped (ft. Avril Lavigne & Anthony Green)

Click inside to check out the lyrics to Grey and Avril Lavigne’s new song…
Photos: Nick Walker, WENN
