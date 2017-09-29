Top Stories
The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 1:10 pm

Gwen Stefani: 'Santa Baby' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

It’s Christmas in September thanks to Gwen Stefani!

The 47-year-old entertainer has just shared her festive cover of “Santa Baby,” the Holiday classic originally sung by Eartha Kitt.

Santa Baby” is one of the many classics Gwen revamps on her very first Christmas album, called You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which is set to be released on October 6th.

The lead single from the project is an original duet with her boyfriend and fellow coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton, also called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

You can also stream Gwen‘s cover of “Santa Baby” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Gwen Stefani – Santa Baby (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Gwen Stefani’s cover of “Santa Baby”…
