Halsey & G-Eazy Hold Hands on Date Night in NYC

G-Eazy flashes a smile as he leaves dinner at Bond St Restaurant holding hands with girlfriend Halsey on Tuesday night (September 26) in New York City.

The 28-year-old rapper looked cool in a red, velvet bomber jacket while his 22-year-old girlfriend rocked a leather jacket and hat as they stepped out for date night.

The following night, G-Eazy stopped by The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform with Cardi B where they performed their new song “No Limit.”