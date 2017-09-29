Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 4:00 am

Halsey & G-Eazy Hold Hands on Date Night in NYC

Halsey & G-Eazy Hold Hands on Date Night in NYC

G-Eazy flashes a smile as he leaves dinner at Bond St Restaurant holding hands with girlfriend Halsey on Tuesday night (September 26) in New York City.

The 28-year-old rapper looked cool in a red, velvet bomber jacket while his 22-year-old girlfriend rocked a leather jacket and hat as they stepped out for date night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

The following night, G-Eazy stopped by The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform with Cardi B where they performed their new song “No Limit.”
Just Jared on Facebook
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 01
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 01
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 02
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 02
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 03
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 03
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 04
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 04
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 05
halsey g eazy hold hands on date night in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: G-Eazy, Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr