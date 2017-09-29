Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 10:43 am

Harrison Ford & Jimmy Fallon Sip Scotch & Tell Each Other Jokes on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Harrison Ford & Jimmy Fallon Sip Scotch & Tell Each Other Jokes on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Harrison Ford appeared on Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show on Thursday evening (September 28) and was charmingly unamused as ever.

To pick things up during the interview, the 43-year-old host brought up that he’d read in Harrison‘s GQ interview that he likes drinking Scotch and telling jokes — half of which was in the article.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harrison Ford

Harrison accepted the glass of the almost unpronounceable whisky and then proceeded to swap jokes with Jimmy.

“Are you Canadian?” Harrison asked Jimmy, who isn’t. “I’m just asking because there’s so many Canadians, Canadian … humorists,” Harrison explained.

“A lot of people think I’m Canadian, but I’m not,” Fallon said. “No, no, a lot of people think you’re a humorist,” Ford shot back. Fallon laughed, then told a joke that Ford looked like he’d heard before, and Ford, nodding to his wife, told a cleaner one. They’re both pretty good, but be sure to watch the full segment below!


Harrison Ford and Jimmy Sip Glasses of Scotch and Tell Each Other Jokes
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Harrison Ford, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr