Harrison Ford & Jimmy Fallon Sip Scotch & Tell Each Other Jokes on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Harrison Ford appeared on Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show on Thursday evening (September 28) and was charmingly unamused as ever.

To pick things up during the interview, the 43-year-old host brought up that he’d read in Harrison‘s GQ interview that he likes drinking Scotch and telling jokes — half of which was in the article.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harrison Ford

Harrison accepted the glass of the almost unpronounceable whisky and then proceeded to swap jokes with Jimmy.

“Are you Canadian?” Harrison asked Jimmy, who isn’t. “I’m just asking because there’s so many Canadians, Canadian … humorists,” Harrison explained.

“A lot of people think I’m Canadian, but I’m not,” Fallon said. “No, no, a lot of people think you’re a humorist,” Ford shot back. Fallon laughed, then told a joke that Ford looked like he’d heard before, and Ford, nodding to his wife, told a cleaner one. They’re both pretty good, but be sure to watch the full segment below!



Harrison Ford and Jimmy Sip Glasses of Scotch and Tell Each Other Jokes