Harry Styles Covers Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush' as Part of 'Spotify Singles' - Listen Now!

Harry Styles has released two new tracks as part of his Spotify Singles session!

The 23-year-old singer dropped the new music on Wednesday (September 27) after recording at the Metropolis Studios in London, England.

The first track is an acoustic version of his song “Two Ghosts” from his self-titled debut album, and the second is a cover of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”

Earlier this week, Harry performed “Girl Crush” for the first time at the Ryman Auditorium during the Nashville, Tenn., stop of his tour.

Harry revealed that the show was “kind of the reason” he booked the tour, calling “Girl Crush” “one of [his] favorite songs recently that’s come out of this place.”

Listen to Harry‘s Spotify Singles below!