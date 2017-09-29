Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 1:11 pm

Harry Styles Covers Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush' as Part of 'Spotify Singles' - Listen Now!

Harry Styles Covers Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush' as Part of 'Spotify Singles' - Listen Now!

Harry Styles has released two new tracks as part of his Spotify Singles session!

The 23-year-old singer dropped the new music on Wednesday (September 27) after recording at the Metropolis Studios in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles

The first track is an acoustic version of his song “Two Ghosts” from his self-titled debut album, and the second is a cover of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”

Earlier this week, Harry performed “Girl Crush” for the first time at the Ryman Auditorium during the Nashville, Tenn., stop of his tour.

Harry revealed that the show was “kind of the reason” he booked the tour, calling “Girl Crush” “one of [his] favorite songs recently that’s come out of this place.”

Listen to Harry‘s Spotify Singles below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Harry Styles, Little Big Town, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr