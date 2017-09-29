Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Go Mountain Biking to Start Off Their Day

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed coupled up for an early morning bike ride!

The 38-year-old Vampire Diaries actor and the 29-year-old Twilight actress showed off their active lifestyle on her big brother Nathan‘s Instagram.

“Starting the day outside with my beautiful family,” Nathan captioned the photo below on Thursday (September 28). “Just weeks after giving birth to her gorgeous baby girl, Nik wakes up today and suggests we all go mountain biking before work. In that moment, Ian and I exchange looks of admiration – he knows how lucky he is to have found her. They’re perfect together.”

“I’m back on the road to SD as of a few hours ago, hitting meetings along the way,” Nathan added. “I love you @iamnikkireed and @iansomerhalder. You both inspire me so much. Mountain biking adventures again soon.”

ICYMI, last weekend, Nikki and Ian walked the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association’s 2017 EMA Awards after their birth control flushing controversy.

The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bodhi, last month.