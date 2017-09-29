Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 12:17 pm

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Go Mountain Biking to Start Off Their Day

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Go Mountain Biking to Start Off Their Day

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed coupled up for an early morning bike ride!

The 38-year-old Vampire Diaries actor and the 29-year-old Twilight actress showed off their active lifestyle on her big brother Nathan‘s Instagram.

“Starting the day outside with my beautiful family,” Nathan captioned the photo below on Thursday (September 28). “Just weeks after giving birth to her gorgeous baby girl, Nik wakes up today and suggests we all go mountain biking before work. In that moment, Ian and I exchange looks of admiration – he knows how lucky he is to have found her. They’re perfect together.”

“I’m back on the road to SD as of a few hours ago, hitting meetings along the way,” Nathan added. “I love you @iamnikkireed and @iansomerhalder. You both inspire me so much. Mountain biking adventures again soon.”

ICYMI, last weekend, Nikki and Ian walked the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association’s 2017 EMA Awards after their birth control flushing controversy.

The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bodhi, last month.

A post shared by Nathan Reed (@nathanaugustreed) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    getting ready for watching the U.S. Ski team?