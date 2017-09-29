Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Newest Kardashian Spin-Off Show - Watch Now!

You’ve seen Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Life of Kylie and all the rest. Are you ready for what’s next?

In celebration of the recent string of Kardashian pregnancies, between Kylie and Kim and Khloe, Jimmy Kimmel introduced the hilarious concept of a brand new spin-off on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (September 28): Peeking Up the Kardashians, the first reality show shot in utero.

