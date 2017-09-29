Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 10:14 am

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Newest Kardashian Spin-Off Show - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Newest Kardashian Spin-Off Show - Watch Now!

You’ve seen Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Life of Kylie and all the rest. Are you ready for what’s next?

In celebration of the recent string of Kardashian pregnancies, between Kylie and Kim and Khloe, Jimmy Kimmel introduced the hilarious concept of a brand new spin-off on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (September 28): Peeking Up the Kardashians, the first reality show shot in utero.

Watch Jimmy‘s Kardashian spoof below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr