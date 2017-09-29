Top Stories
The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 7:10 pm

Joe Jonas Shares Best Travel Advice Before Heading to Texas With DNCE

Joe Jonas is gearing up for his performance in Texas tonight!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer – fully rocking his mustache – was spotted chatting on his phone on Friday (September 29) in New York City.

He kept it casual in a black sweatshirt that said “Saint Laurent,” black gym shorts, red and black leggings, and black sneakers, completing his look with a colorful hat.

Later that day, Joe and his band boarded their private plane to Fort Worth.

“TEXAS HERE WE COME! TCU TONIGHT!” Joe captioned the Instagram photo below.

The group will be performing a free concert with special guest Chord Overstreet at Texas Christian University for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and their guests.

Joe recently shared his best travel advice. Click inside to find out what it is…

“There are a few rules as a band we live by,” he told Mic. “Number one is always bring your bathing suit. [One day I’m] skiing, and a day later I’m on a boat in Miami. So you never know what situation you’re going to be in. Number two is bring your neck pillow. You don’t know if every flight or train or bus is going to have a pillow when you need it.”
