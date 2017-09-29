Top Stories
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thanks Fans For Support Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just shared that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer and she’s received an overwhelming amount of support from friends and fans.

The 56-year-old Emmy winner heard from celebrities like cancer survivor Christina Applegate, Joe Biden, and one very special note from her son Henry Hall.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here’s a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all,” Henry captioned a photo of the duo from when he was a child.

Julia quickly wrote back, adding, “I’m thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners.”
