Kaley Cuoco Had a Hilarious TSA Encounter in Australia!

Kaley Cuoco had a pretty awkward TSA encounter recently and it all had to do with her love of wine!

The 31-year-old actress told the hilarious story while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (September 28) in Los Angeles.

Kaley explained that her boyfriend Karl Cook always gets patted down while going through security at airports, but this time she was the problem!

After the TSA searched her purse, they discovered a wine opener and then found another in her suitcase!

“She, like, takes it out and I’m like, oh my God, I’m going to be on a no-fly list,” Kaley said.

After the agent questioned her about the items, Kaley had the perfectly logical response, saying, “Here’s the thing. I just like alcohol and, apparently, I needed to be very prepared.”

Check out all that Kaley had to say in the video below…