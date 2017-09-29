Karlie Kloss & Emily Ratajkowski Celebrate With Swarovski During Paris Fashion Week!

Karlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski stepped out to support their friend and designer Jason Wu!

The models got glam for Swarovski‘s celebration of Jason‘s birthday and his 10 year anniversary working with the company on Thursday night (September 28) in Paris, France.

The duo were also joined by Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Hill and Olivia Palermo.

After the party, Jason took to his Instagram to say thank you for a great night.

“thank you for celebrating with me last night! @swarovski #jasonwu #AtelierSwarovski,” Jason captioned a photo with Karlie.

Happy birthday Jason!