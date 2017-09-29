Kelly Clarkson Reveals 'Meaning of Life' Track List + 'Move You' Live From Nashville - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson‘s Meaning of Life just got even realer!

The 35-year-old pop powerhouse vocalist just unveiled the track list for her forthcoming studio album on Friday (September 29), which is due for release on October 27.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

Kelly‘s new album includes her lead single “Love So Soft,” as well as her empowerment anthem “Whole Lotta Woman” and the Michelle Obama-inspired “Go High.”

In addition to the track list, Kelly and her band performed several of the songs at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

Check out the Meaning of Life track list and watch “Move You” from Nashville below!

1. A Minute (Intro)

2. Love So Soft

3. Heat

4. Meaning of Life

5. Move You

6. Whole Lotta Woman

7. Medicine

8. Cruel

9. Didn’t I

10. Would You Call That Love

11. I Don’t Think About You

12. Slow Dance

13. Don’t You Pretend

14. Go High