Kelly Clarkson & Vanessa Hudgens Inspire Youth at WE Day 2017

Kelly Clarkson hit the blue carpet at 2017 WE Day Toronto!

The 35-year-old singer served as host of the event held on Thursday (September 28) at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada.

She also took the stage to perform her hits “Stronger” and “Love So Soft.”

WE Day is an educational and inspirational event that celebrates the power of young people to make a positive difference in the world by taking action on local and global social issues.

Other speakers and performers included Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Carson, Bailee Madison, Prince Harry, Jacob Tremblay, Lilly Singh, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Hook, Gaten Matarazzo, and Andre De Grasse.

They were joined by 20,000 students and educators from more the 600 schools.

“I’ve had the chance to speak at WE Day events across North America and meet so many people who are working together to make our world a better place,” Jacob said. “This year, my family and I took the pledge to live WE. Through actions both big and small, we work together to make a difference. I couldn’t be more proud to be on the WE Day Toronto and WE Day Family stage showing that together, young change-makers can make a real difference.”

