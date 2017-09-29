Kim Cattrall Denies Making Demands That Caused 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Shut Down - See Her Response!

Kim Cattrall is hitting back at a report that her demands for production deals are responsible for shutting down pre-production of the third Sex & The City movie!

After a report surfaced suggesting that Warner Bros. scrapped the movie after Kim allegedly insisted they produce other movies that she was developing, the actress hit back on her Twitter on Friday (September 29), revealing that she didn’t want to do the movie to begin with.

“Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016,” she wrote.

