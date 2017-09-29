Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 12:38 pm

Kristen Stewart & Lupita Nyong'o Are Being Considered for 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot!

Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o might just be angels – Charlie’s Angels, specifically.

The two actresses are currently being considered for roles in a Charlie’s Angels reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks, according to Variety.

Casting is still underway for the film, which is expected to be released in summer 2019.

Charlie’s Angels originated as an ABC show between 1976-1981 starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Majors and Jaclyn Smith before hitting the big screen in 2000 with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, followed by a 2003 sequel.

