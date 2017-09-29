Lance Bass Says NSYNC Walk of Fame Reunion is Still Happening

Despite some conflicting reports earlier this year, Lance Bass says *NSYNC is still reuniting to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The 38-year-old former boy band member recently explained that the group will all be getting together to accept their star in the next few months.

“Yeah, we’ll be getting back together in a few months when we get our star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We’re just planning that celebration right now. It’ll be really fun!” Lance told InStyle.

Back in February, Lance said the group would be reuniting on the Walk of Fame but the band quickly shot down the rumors on their Twitter.

Only time will tell if the reunion will happen but our fingers are crossed!