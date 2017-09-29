Luke Baines & Cassie Scerbo's 'Truth or Dare' Debuts Trailer

Syfy will be launching the 31 days of Halloween in October and one of the films featured in the month-long series is Truth or Dare, starring Luke Baines and Cassie Scerbo!

The movie reunited Luke with director Nick Simon, who he worked with on the 2015 film The Girl in the Photographs.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: “Eight college friends head to a ‘Haunted Rental’ in a remote town for Halloween weekend. There, they play the game rumored to have caused the deaths of seven teenagers decades earlier, Truth or Dare. What starts out as vodka induced fun, quickly turns serious when the dares become sickeningly dangerous and the truths threaten to tear the group apart. When players attempt to refuse the increasingly challenging tasks, they’re met with deadly consequences, quickly discovering: you must do the dare, or the dare does you. As the death toll mounts, the remaining players must race against the clock to outrun, outsmart and outlast the simple game of Truth or Dare.”

Harvey Guillen, Brytni Sarpy, Mason Dye, Ricardo Hoyos, Alexxis Lemire, Christina Masterson, and Heather Langenkamp also star in the movie.

Truth or Dare premieres on Syfy on October 8 at 8/7c.



Truth or Dare – Official Trailer – CineTel Films