Fri, 29 September 2017 at 3:38 pm

Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Are Officially Joining Katy Perry as 'American Idol' Judges!

Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Are Officially Joining Katy Perry as 'American Idol' Judges!

Katy Perry‘s finally got company!

After weeks of rumors swirling around the judging table at American Idol, it’s official: Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are joining Katy as judges for the show’s 2018 reboot. Ryan Seacrest will return to host the series as well.

The new judging panel will make their debut appearance together on Good Morning America on Wednesday (October 4).

“I’m excited at the chance to help some deserving artists reach their dreams. To be in a position in my career to help facilitate this along with the other judges is just a complete honor. It’s gonna be a blast!” says Luke.

“I am very excited to be joining Katy, Luke and Ryan on American Idol. As a singer, songwriter and producer, I feel I can bring a great deal of experience to the table. It’s going to be so much fun!” says Lionel.

What do you think of the new American Idol judges?
Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson / Dirk Vanoucek; Photos: ABC
