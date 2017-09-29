Matthew McConaughey Rocks His 'Just Keep Givin'' Hurricane Relief T-Shirt in NYC!

Matthew McConaughey is rocking his own fashion for a great cause!

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted wearing a “Just Keep Givin’” T-shirt from his own Just Keep Livin’ brand while exiting a hotel in Tribeca on Wednesday (September 27) in New York City.

Matthew went for a jog along the Hudson River in the shirt, which bears the Texas flag in red, white and blue.

All net proceeds from the limited edition shirt, which will be made available in early October on JustKeepLivin.com, will go to benefit the hurricane relief effort.