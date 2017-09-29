Miley Cyrus: 'Younger Now' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus has finally dropped her new album!!

After months of anticipation, the 24-year-old entertainer and The Voice coach dropped her new album Younger Now – and you can listen to it now!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Younger Now is the sixth studio album Miley has released and features her new hit songs including “Malibu,” “Younger Now,” and “Rainbowland” featuring her godmother Dolly Parton.

In case you missed it, Miley recently revealed what her ultimate goal in life is.

You can download Miley‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Stream Younger Now below!!!