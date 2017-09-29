Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 12:01 am

Miley Cyrus: 'Younger Now' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus has finally dropped her new album!!

After months of anticipation, the 24-year-old entertainer and The Voice coach dropped her new album Younger Now – and you can listen to it now!

Younger Now is the sixth studio album Miley has released and features her new hit songs including “Malibu,” “Younger Now,” and “Rainbowland” featuring her godmother Dolly Parton.

In case you missed it, Miley recently revealed what her ultimate goal in life is.

You can download Miley‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Stream Younger Now below!!!
