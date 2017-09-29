Niall Horan Says the Obamas Always Visited One Direction on Tour: 'They Were Lovely'

Niall Horan strikes a pose on one of ShortList‘s 10th Anniversary Collectors’ Edition covers!

Here’s what the 24-year-old “Too Much To Ask” singer had to share with the mag:

On his relationship with the Obamas: “I’d always get a kiss and a hug from Michelle Obama. We [One Direction] would always play Washington on tour, and the Obamas would visit. They would come in these huge convoys with thick, bulletproof windows. I can’t imagine living like that, but they were lovely.”

On what he misses most about Ireland: “The thing I miss most about home is Irish ignorance. My mum said to me yesterday, ‘The world we work in is not necessarily normal, and that’s why people are obsessed by celebrities.’ Back home, a lot of people don’t get the references of people I’ve met, or places I’ve been. I miss the days when I didn’t know much more than what was in my hometown, and the innocence of that.”

Also pictured inside: Niall leaving the The Belmont on Thursday night (September 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

