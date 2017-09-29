Top Stories
Fri, 29 September 2017 at 2:18 am

Robin Thicke Walks Red Carpet with Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary!

Robin Thicke Walks Red Carpet with Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary!

Robin Thicke holds his pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary‘s hand while walking the red carpet at the Inaugural Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on Thursday (September 28) at the Monaco Garnier Opera in Monaco.

The 40-year-old singer performed at the event and April, 22, made an appearance on stage as well!

“So honored to perform at the Prince Albert Foundation tonight here in Monaco. Thank u to my big brothers @anofficer & @leonardodicaprio for such a special adventure! Luv u guys,” Robin wrote on his Instagram account.

April commented on Robin‘s Instagram pics and said, “DAMN YOU LOOK GOOD.” She added on her account, “So in love with you.”
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: April Love Geary, Robin Thicke

