The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 9:09 pm

Ryan Gosling & Jay Z Are 'Together Again at Last' at 'SNL'

Ryan Gosling and Jay Z are ready for Saturday Night Live!

The 36-year-old actor and 47-year-old rapper teamed up for a hilariously awkward promo for this weekend’s (September 30) season premiere.

Jay Z keeps it pretty stoic for the two videos before Ryan mentions he saw him at Coachella this past year.

“Together again at last,” Ryan jokes, adding, “I saw you at Coachella!”

Jay Z breaks a smile and reveals, “I remember!” which totally takes Ryan by surprise.

Make sure to check out Ryan‘s other promo for the show, where he gets caught by NBC security!

Check out the funny promos below…
