Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 8:45 am

Sam Heughan Launches Barbour Signature Collection In NYC!

Sam Heughan Launches Barbour Signature Collection In NYC!

Sam Heughan is all smiles while posing in his showroom as part of his Barbour: Sam Heughan Signature Collection Launch Celebration held at Macy’s Herald Square on Thursday (September 28) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Outlander actor signed a two-year partnership with the brand and developed his own signature collection for autumn/winter 2017, his first major foray into fashion.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

“Everyone would have a beaten-up waxed Barbour jacket by the door when it was rainy and cold,” Sam told USA TODAY about growing up with the brand. “I’d be wearing one out helping the local farmer getting the sheep, out on my own in forests as a child. It was just part of our lives.”

“Any of the jackets are just what I personally would be wearing,” Sam added about the collection. “There’s a couple of little things we put in there you wouldn’t normally expect from a piece of Barbour. There’s some great detailing with the tweed and herringbone or tartan in the pockets.”
Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 01
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 02
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 03
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 04
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 05
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 06
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 07
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 08
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 09
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 10
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 11
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 12
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 13
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 14
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 15
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 16
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 17
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 18
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 19
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 20
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 21
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 22
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 23
sam heughan launches barbour signature collection in nyc 24

Credit: John A. Angelillo
Posted to: Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr