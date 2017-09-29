Top Stories
Fri, 29 September 2017 at 1:05 am

Sean Penn Supports Laird Hamilton at 'Take Every Wave' Premiere

Sean Penn Supports Laird Hamilton at 'Take Every Wave' Premiere

Sean Penn gives a thumbs up while posing for a photo with his buddy Laird Hamilton at the premiere of the surfer’s movie Take Every Wave on Wednesday (September 27) at the ArcLight in Hollywood.

Some of the other stars in attendance at the event included Chelsea Handler, Minnie Driver, and Laird‘s wife Gabrielle Reece.

Take Every Wave “traces Hamilton’s remarkable journey, from his rebellious childhood in Hawaii to his fearless first forays into surfing to his relentless pursuit of ever-bigger waves, a quest that ultimately led him to conquer what’s been called ‘the heaviest wave ever ridden.’”

The film hits theaters and VOD this weekend!
