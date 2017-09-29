Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 2:06 pm

Shania Twain Debuts 'Swingin' With My Eyes Closed' Music Video - Watch Here!

Shania Twain rocks a sparkling jumpsuit in the just released music video for her latest single, “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed“!

The uplifting anthem is the second official single off of the 52-year-old country pop star’s fifth studio album NOW, which was just released today (September 29) and can be streamed via Spotify here.

Shania says “the fighter in [her]” is responsible for the track. “I was thinking of a boxer taking a swing, or a baby first coming out with his eyes and fists closed,” Shania expressed in a statement. “They can’t even see yet and they’re swinging with their eyes closed.”

Watch the music video below…


Shania Twain – ‘Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed’ (Music Video)
