Shania Twain Debuts 'Swingin' With My Eyes Closed' Music Video - Watch Here!

Shania Twain rocks a sparkling jumpsuit in the just released music video for her latest single, “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed“!

The uplifting anthem is the second official single off of the 52-year-old country pop star’s fifth studio album NOW, which was just released today (September 29) and can be streamed via Spotify here.

Shania says “the fighter in [her]” is responsible for the track. “I was thinking of a boxer taking a swing, or a baby first coming out with his eyes and fists closed,” Shania expressed in a statement. “They can’t even see yet and they’re swinging with their eyes closed.”

