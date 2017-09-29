Top Stories
Shania Twain: 'Now' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Shania Twain: 'Now' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Shania Twain is back!

The 52-year-old country pop star just released her fifth studio album NOW – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shania Twain

NOW is the first album Shania has released in over 15 years.

Shania released her first song off of the album – “Life’s About to Get Good” – to rave reviews back in June and announced her return to music.

Shania also recently appeared on the finale of America’s Got Talent where she performed one of her classics with finalist Mandy Harvey.

You can download Shania‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to NOW below!!
