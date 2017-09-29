Sia Offers to Play Samantha Jones to Make the 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Happen!

Not everyone is handling the news of the third Sex & The City movie being scrapped so well…including Sia.

In fact, the Australian “Midnight Decisions” singer-songwriter is so hung up on the idea, she’s even willing to play the part of Samantha Jones to get the third movie off the ground!

After a report surfaced that Kim Cattrall‘s demands caused pre-production on the movie to come to a halt, Sia spoke out on Twitter with a proposal.

“Ok. @wbpictures can I just play Samantha and we give the people more sex and the city? We’ll just pretend I had lots of plastic surgery!” she wrote.

Would you accept a Sia version of Samantha to get this movie going?

See the tweet below!