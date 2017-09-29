Top Stories
Fri, 29 September 2017 at 11:39 pm

Simon Cowell Weighs In On New 'American Idol' Judges

Simon Cowell Weighs In On New 'American Idol' Judges

Simon Cowell is sharing what he thinks of the new American Idol judging panel, which was just revealed today.

The 57-year-old television personality spoke out after it was revealed that Katy Perry would be joined by Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I genuinely don’t care. Look, in my time, I will tell you the real story on what really happened there and it is an interesting story,” Simon told Extra.

He added, “You can’t recreate what we had before, you know, it was me and it was Paula and Randy and Ryan and it was an amazing chemistry there. When I hear all this talk about casting judges, I have to be honest with you, I think this is where they have it wrong – it doesn’t matter about the judges, it is about the contestants and that is why everything has gone the wrong way right now. You know when we cast Idol, it was done so quickly but the only thing that mattered was, ‘Do you have the right people to help you find the stars?’”

See all that Simon had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: American Idol, Simon Cowell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr