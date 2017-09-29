Taylor Swift Curated a Playlist of Songs She Loves for Spotify - Listen Now!
Taylor Swift is sharing her personal music taste with her fans!
The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter curated a Spotify playlist that appeared on the streaming service on Friday (September 29) called “Songs Taylor Loves.”
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift
So, what is Taylor listening to right now? Artists featured on the playlist include Banks, Shawn Mendes, Bleachers, Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, Kesha, Halsey, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran. It’s a pretty major playlist!
Stream Taylor‘s playlist below.