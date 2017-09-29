Tori Kelly Announces Engagement To Basketball Player Andre Murillo!

Tori Kelly just announced her engagement to basketball player Andre Murillo!

The “Should’ve Been Us” singer has kept her relationship mum for a while, but announced the big news to her fans on Instagram today.

“I love you,” Tori simply captioned, showing off her cushioned diamond ring on her left hand finger.

Andre, a basketball star who plays in Germany for the Hamburg Towers and the Rostock Seawolves, also shared the happy news on his own account.

“To have and to hold… to cherish and protect. My best friend said ‘yes’,” he wrote.

Tori and Andre have been together since last year.

Congrats to the happy couple!

i love you A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT