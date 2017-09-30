Abbie Cornish & Emily Robinson Sit Front Row for Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Show!

Abbie Cornish and Emily Robinson pose for photos while attending the Elie Saab show held during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (September 30) in Paris, France.

The ladies were joined in the front row by Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig and his girlfriend Kristy Dawn Dinsmore.

Some of the models that walked down the runway during the show included Winnie Harlow, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, and Cindy Bruna.

“feeling especially lucky to be with some of my favorite people in this insanely special city wearing my literal dreams,” Emily, best known for her work on Transparent, wrote on Instagram after the show.

FYI: Abbie is wearing an Elie Saab suit, blouse, platforms, and bag. Emily is wearing an Elie Saab jacket, skirt, and bag.

15+ pictures inside of celebs attending the Elie Saab show…