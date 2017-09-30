Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 11:50 pm

Alec Baldwin Returns as Donald Trump in 'SNL' Season Premiere - Watch Now!

Alec Baldwin Returns as Donald Trump in 'SNL' Season Premiere - Watch Now!

Saturday Night Live is back and better than ever!

The season premiere aired tonight (September 30) and it returned with Alec Baldwin taking on Donald Trump once again!

In the cold open, Alec as Trump arrives back in the White House after a day of golfing to tackle some the hot topics in the news.

From hurricane relief in Puerto Rico to North Korea to tweeting, Trump was having a busy day in the White House and was lucky enough to have Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (aka Aidy Bryant) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (aka Kate McKinnon) help him out.

Watch the clip below!


Saturday Night Live – Cold Open
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Hugh Hefner set up wife Crystal with millions years before his death - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is revealing the song she doesn't like performing - Just Jared Jr
  • There officially won't be a Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford may have forgotten Ryan Gosling's name - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty had a lipstick mishap! - Just Jared Jr