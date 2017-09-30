Alec Baldwin Returns as Donald Trump in 'SNL' Season Premiere - Watch Now!

Saturday Night Live is back and better than ever!

The season premiere aired tonight (September 30) and it returned with Alec Baldwin taking on Donald Trump once again!

In the cold open, Alec as Trump arrives back in the White House after a day of golfing to tackle some the hot topics in the news.

From hurricane relief in Puerto Rico to North Korea to tweeting, Trump was having a busy day in the White House and was lucky enough to have Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (aka Aidy Bryant) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (aka Kate McKinnon) help him out.

Watch the clip below!



Saturday Night Live – Cold Open