Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Share a Kiss at Knott’s Scary Farm

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden coupled up for Knott’s Scary Farm And Instagram’s Celebrity Night!

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress and her boyfriend snapped some pics at the event held at Knott’s Berry Farm on Friday (September 29) in Buena Park, Calif.

Ariel rocked a tied-up long-sleeve shirt, short black shorts, and boots.

The two showed lots of sweet PDA and even shared smooch on the black carpet.

They also got photobombed by her on-screen little brother Nolan Gould!

Also in attendance were Black Sails' Jessica Parker Kennedy and Ronen Rubenstein.

ICYMI, Ariel recently stepped out in a ripped cropped top while out and about with Levi.

