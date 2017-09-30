Bella Hadid Boldly Mixes Fun Prints & Colors While Out in Paris

Bella Hadid has certainly made her love for patterns apparent!

The 20-year-old model was met by a group of fans while making her way out of the Royal Monceau Raffles hotel during 2017 Paris Fashion Week on Friday (September 29) in Paris, France.

Bella headed to the Gare du Nord train station, where she boarded a train to Amsterdam to enjoy a weekend with her family.

She rocked a blue and pink checked outfit over a long-sleeve black top that featured yellow writing on the arms, accessorizing with a silver ring, gold necklace, orange earrings, and a bright red beret.

Bella has already traveled from New York to London to Milan to Paris just this month for fashion season!

